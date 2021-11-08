No. of Passengers Boarding Int'l Flights Topped 300,000 in October

Photo : YONHAP News

International travel mainly to popular vacation spots are showing signs of recovery amid the rising COVID-19 vaccination rate.According to the transport ministry’s Air Portal statistics on Sunday, 309-thousand people boarded international flights from domestic airports last month, slightly higher than the 291-thousand posted in September.The number of passengers boarding international flights has been on a continuous rise since standing in the 200-thousands early this year, with particular growth detected in flights to vacation spots, including Saipan and Guam.Passengers on flights linking Incheon and Saipan jumped 178-point-five percent from September to October, while during the same time, passengers on flights connecting Incheon and Guam grew 28-point-five percent.With the nation’s gradual transition to normal life, domestic airlines have or are planning to resume flights to Guam, Saipan and Hawaii.Korean Air will resume flights to Hawaii, Sydney and Auckland from this month, while Asiana Airlines will operate flights to Guam twice a week from next month.