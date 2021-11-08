N. Korean Outlets Slam S. Korea, US for Joint Air Force Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean propaganda outlets slammed South Korea and the U.S. for their combined military exercises, such as the most recent one conducted by the Air Force.Weekly Tongil Sinbo on Saturday called the latest drill an "imprudent" and "rash" act that retrogresses the peace process on the Korean Peninsula. It accused Seoul of being two-faced in calling for the peninsula's peace.The outlet said not having military resources from the mainland U.S. or reducing the scope of the exercise doesn’t change its aggressiveness or weaken its confrontational nature.Another outlet Tongil Voice said the allies have conducted 146 drills this year for the purpose of maintaining the alliance and reinforcing their combined defense posture.Casting no doubt that the exercises are practice for a war of aggression against the regime, the outlet accused Seoul of enforcing hostile policies.