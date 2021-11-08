Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Outlets Slam S. Korea, US for Joint Air Force Exercise

Written: 2021-11-08 11:43:31Updated: 2021-11-08 13:44:42

N. Korean Outlets Slam S. Korea, US for Joint Air Force Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean propaganda outlets slammed South Korea and the U.S. for their combined military exercises, such as the most recent one conducted by the Air Force.

Weekly Tongil Sinbo on Saturday called the latest drill an "imprudent" and "rash" act that retrogresses the peace process on the Korean Peninsula. It accused Seoul of being two-faced in calling for the peninsula's peace.

The outlet said not having military resources from the mainland U.S. or reducing the scope of the exercise doesn’t change its aggressiveness or weaken its confrontational nature.

Another outlet Tongil Voice said the allies have conducted 146 drills this year for the purpose of maintaining the alliance and reinforcing their combined defense posture.

Casting no doubt that the exercises are practice for a war of aggression against the regime, the outlet accused Seoul of enforcing hostile policies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >