Gov't Designates November 'The Month to Travel'

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched a program aimed at boosting the recovery of the domestic tourism industry badly battered by COVID-19 curbs as well as to help the public travel safely within the country.The program, dubbed “The Month to Travel 2021”, begins on Monday and will extend through November 30. Over the month, people can enjoy major discounts in transportation, accommodation and travel packages, with details made available at travelweek-dot-visitkorea-dot-or-dot-kr.The program, being managed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Association, is similar to previous events that the state carried out every year for two weeks, once in the spring and once in autumn.Meanwhile, the tourism ministry plans to exert efforts to thoroughly conduct quarantine measures at tourist destinations with related agencies amid the ongoing pandemic.To this end, the ministry plans to dispatch three-thousand quarantine personnel at major tourist sites.