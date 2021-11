Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's budget and accounts committee is questioning the Cabinet amid its ongoing review of the government's budget plan for next year.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Chung Woon-chun on Monday cast concern over the sovereign debt, which spiked during the Moon Jae-in administration.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said while the government stands by the principle that state fiscal management shouldn't be carried out in a reckless manner, the nation is in the midst of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.Stating that the current debt is not considered "threatening" in relation to the economy, Kim added that efforts are under way to reduce debt that has drastically increased.The government has proposed a record budget of 604-point-four-trillion-won for next year, up eight-point-three percent from this year.