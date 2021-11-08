Menu Content

Politics

Moon Calls for All Available Means to Secure Supply of Urea Water Solution

Written: 2021-11-08 13:04:18Updated: 2021-11-08 14:02:05

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for all available means to be taken both at home and overseas in securing a stable supply of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.

At a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon ordered a crackdown on hoarding and called for public reserves to be put to use to better manage the domestic supply. The president also directed that diplomatic efforts be made to secure the solution from overseas.

Last week, the presidential office had launched a task force to establish a comprehensive response system working side by side with the ministries of economy, industry, transport, agriculture, environment and foreign affairs.

South Korea relies heavily on China for urea, a key ingredient in urea water solution, with about two-thirds of its import coming from the neighboring country. 

However, China's shipment restrictions stemming from a trade row with Australia now has South Korea facing a supply disruption and soaring prices.
