Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

CIO Books PPP Candidate for Alleged Documenting of Judges' Traits

Written: 2021-11-08 13:35:44Updated: 2021-11-08 13:54:39

CIO Books PPP Candidate for Alleged Documenting of Judges' Traits

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has booked main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl for allegedly ordering the documentation of judges' traits on politically sensitive cases while he was chief prosecutor.

A local civic group that filed a complaint against Yoon and five others on charges of power abuse and violating the privacy law in June confirmed on Monday that the CIO had booked the candidate on October 22.

The group alleged that Yoon was responsible for the document, supposedly drawn up using illegal surveillance in February last year.

The group believes that the files were made to secure a favorable outcome for the prosecution in politically sensitive cases, such as the one surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.

Yoon is also accused of preventing investigations into the alleged documentation.

The CIO is currently investigating three other cases against Yoon, including one on alleged political meddling ahead of last year's general elections.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >