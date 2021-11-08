Preliminary Candidate Registration for 2022 By-Elections to Begin Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) will open registration on Tuesday for preliminary candidates vying to run in next year's by-elections.The by-elections will be held on March 9, the same day as the presidential election, in districts with a vacancy resulting from the annulment of an election win or an elected official's resignation or death through January 31, 2022.Four districts - Jongno and Seocho-A in Seoul, Anseong in Gyeonggi Province and Sangdang in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province - have so far been confirmed.Parliamentary seats in Seoul's Jongno and Seocho-A districts were previously held by former ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Yun Hee-suk, respectively, before they resigned.Former DP Reps. Lee Kyu-min and Jeong Jeong-soon lost their respective seats in Anseong and Sangdang on election law violations.Registration for preliminary candidates will run through February 12.