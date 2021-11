Photo : YONHAP News

Competition in next year's presidential race is heating up after the country's two major political parties confirmed their respective candidates.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung said on Monday that competition among the candidates is the driving force for national development.Lee proposed that he and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate Yoon Seok-youl hold a one-on-one debate on policies aimed at improving people's livelihoods.After paying his respects at Seoul National Cemetery as the party candidate, Yoon attended a party Supreme Council meeting for the first time, where he said the election will be a "war against corruption."Stating that the most recent Seongnam land development scandal is only the tip of the iceberg, Yoon stressed that the public wants not only a change of administration but political reform.