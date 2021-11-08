Gov't Secures 200 Tons of Urea from Vietnam amid Supply Shortage

Photo : KBS News

The government has secured 200 tons of urea from Vietnam, set to arrive next week.The development and other measures were discussed during a meeting of officials led by First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won on Monday, amid a supply shortage of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.Aside from the 200 tons of urea from Vietnam, 27-thousand liters of urea water solution will be brought in from Australia, an increase of 7-thousand liters from a previous commitment. Seoul is in talks with other countries to import another ten-thousand tons of urea.While South Korea relies heavily on China for urea, which recently tightened export restrictions, the government plans to continue requesting that Beijing accelerate customs for Seoul's previously secured imports.The Seoul government also imposed a ban on cornering the domestic market, and launched a nationwide crackdown on such disruptive activities.