Photo : YONHAP News

The men's national football team have gathered in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, ahead of two qualifying matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.Twenty-two out of 25 Taekgeuk warriors converged at the National Football Center training camp on Monday. Three Europe-based players including Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min will join the team on Tuesday.Team Korea led by coach Paulo Bento is set to play the United Arab Emirates at 8 p.m. Thursday on home ground at Goyang Stadium in its fifth Group A contest. It will then face Iraq on November 16 in Doha, Qatar.South Korea is currently second in the six-nation Group A, with eight points earned from two wins and two draws. Iran leads with ten points.