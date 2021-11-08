Finance Minister: 4-Day Workweek Requires Public Consensus

Photo : YONHAP News

The idea of implementing a four-day workweek as proposed by Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung requires sufficient public consensus, says the country's top finance official.In a policy inquiry at the National Assembly's budget committee on Monday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki noted it took ten years to transition from a six-day workweek to a five-day workweek and stressed public consensus is necessary for changes to take root.He said related discussions are in the beginning stages.Lee, the ruling party candidate, had said last month that working four days a week should be realized eventually to achieve shorter work hours and a more humane life.Lee said it would likely be a long-term task but efforts must be made to push up the date in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Taking the issue a step further, minor opposition Justice Party's presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung has made the four-day workweek a campaign pledge.