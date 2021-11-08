KBS Poll: Yoon Seok-youl Leads Lee Jae-myung by 6 Percentage Points

Photo : YONHAP News

In the latest presidential poll commissioned by KBS, main opposition People Power Party’s Yoon Seok-youl is ahead of ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung by six percentage points.The survey was carried out from Friday to Sunday right after the PPP picked Yoon as its presidential candidate on Friday.The poll asked one-thousand people which candidate they support in a hypothetical race among Lee, Yoon, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party, Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party and former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon.Twenty-eight-point-six percent of respondents chose Lee Jae-myung, while 34-point-six percent picked Yoon. Ahn and Sim received four-point-eight percent and four-point-four percent of support, respectively, while Kim had half a percent.Among the respondents who picked among the five candidates, 31-point-seven percent said they may change their minds before the presidential election next year.Asked about major factors that will affect the election, more than 85 percent picked candidates' capabilities and qualifications, while 78-point-eight percent picked candidates' election pledges.More than 76 percent said party affiliation will affect the election most, while 53 percent said issues involving candidates' family and relatives will.As for the current administration, the approval rating of President Moon Jae-in and the ruling party fell below 40 percent and 30 percent, respectively, which is a first in KBS polls.The poll by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the website of the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission(www.nesdc.go.kr).