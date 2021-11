Photo : Getty Images Bank

Domestic chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix submitted semiconductor data to the U.S. government on Monday.According to local sources in Washington, the two firms submitted the data to the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday afternoon. The data reportedly excluded sensitive information such as client information.Samsung reportedly omitted client information as well as inventory data and marked everything as classified to ensure that the information will not be disclosed to the public.SK hynix also excluded client information and marked some of the submitted data as classified.In late September, the U.S. Commerce Department asked global semiconductor manufacturers to fill out a questionnaire about the supply chain, including inventory data, sales, orders and client information. The deadline was November 8.