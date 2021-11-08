Menu Content

International

State Dept.: S. Korea, US to Discuss Various Issues during Senior Official's Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official will reportedly discuss a variety of issues during his upcoming trip to South Korea, including the North Korean nuclear program and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. 

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will visit South Korea from Wednesday to Friday following a trip to Japan. 

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday during a press briefing that the threat posed by North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear program will certainly be discussed during Kritenbrink's trip to Seoul. 

Price said strategies to advance the prospects for the complete and total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will also be on the agenda. 

The spokesperson refused to give direct answers when asked if the issue of declaring a formal end to the Korean War will be discussed.

However, he said that the U.S. relationship with South Korea is broad and deep, so there will be a number of issues that they will speak about together.
