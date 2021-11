Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said China has influence on North Korea but is not using it to push the North to engage in dialogue and diplomacy for denuclearization.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the position on Monday during a press briefing when asked about China's role in North Korea issues.Kirby said the international community would like to see China use its influence in a constructive way to implement the U.N. Security Council sanctions against the North.He continued that Beijing should use that influence to help steer North Korea towards a diplomatic solution and the denuclearization of the peninsula.As for North Korea, Kirby said the Biden administration has made clear that it wants to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to find a diplomatic way to denuclearize North Korea and the peninsula.