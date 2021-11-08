Menu Content

Industry Minister Departs for US for Talks on Chips, Steel

Written: 2021-11-09 10:35:43Updated: 2021-11-09 10:42:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook left for the United States on Tuesday to discuss semiconductor supply chains and other issues. 

Minister Moon will visit Washington D.C. from Tuesday to Thursday,  during which he plans to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. 

Moon's trip comes right after the November 8 deadline the U.S. government gave to major global chipmakers to fill out a questionnaire about the supply chain, including inventory data, sales, orders and client information. 

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix submitted the data by the Monday deadline, excluding sensitive material such as client information. 

Moon will reportedly explain to U.S. officials the submissions by the two firms and ask that they understand that the firms will be unable to present additional data to protect their trade secrets.  

In the meeting with Commerce Secretary Raimondo, Minister Moon also plans to call for revisions to U.S.' Section 232 rules on South Korean steel products.
