Moon: Best Efforts being Made to Secure Urea Water Solution

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in says the government is exerting its best efforts to secure urea water solution by mobilizing all diplomatic channels, and asked that the public refrain from being overly anxious about the shortage.Moon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, saying the supply glitch of the additive used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions has become an urgent matter.The president ordered government agencies to thoroughly conduct feasibility studies on items for which South Korea is heavily dependent on from other countries and to build a detailed management system.His comments come amid an acute shortage in urea water solution resulting from export curbs implemented by China, where two-thirds of the nation’s urea imports come from.Moon stressed the need to inspect the supply and demand of raw materials in the wake of changes in global supply chains. He then ordered government agencies to seek ways to diversify exports and secure technological independence.He also instructed agencies to be fully prepared for inflation jitters resulting from the rise in global energy prices and supply chain bottlenecks.