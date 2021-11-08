S. Korea, Chile to Boost Cooperation on Hydrogen, Minerals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Chile have agreed to boost collaboration in hydrogen and minerals.Second Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Park Ki-young and Chile’s Minister of Energy and Mining Juan Carlos Jobet signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening bilateral cooperation on low-carbon hydrogen during a ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday.Under the accord, the two countries will share technology and knowledge regarding the hydrogen economy. They will also pursue the development of a global industrial and business consortium and expand business opportunities.Vice Minister Park said once Chile’s renewable energy resources are combined with South Korea’s hydrogen technology and hydrogen law, the two countries will be able to build an economic hydrogen supply chain and expand the low-carbon hydrogen market.On Tuesday, Park proposed that Chile take part in South Korea’s efforts to launch an initiative establishing a clean hydrogen supply chain.The two sides also agreed to boost cooperation in the areas of minerals, renewable energy and energy research and development.