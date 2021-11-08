Menu Content

Economy

Negotiations with China Underway to Free Up 18,000t of Urea Imports

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is prioritizing the transport of some 18-thousand tons of urea from China amid a severe shortage of the organic compound used to make urea water solution. 

An official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters on Monday that the government has mobilized high-level channels with Beijing for close consultation on the matter. 

His remarks suggest that the government is aiming to bring in a portion of urea that South Korean companies had already agreed to buy from China.  

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki before a parliamentary committee said it is his understanding that about 30-thousand tons of urea had been contracted to be purchased from Chinese firms.  

The foreign ministry official said it is hard to predict when the initial shipment of 18-thousand tons of urea will arrive in South Korea.  

The official said the government is also holding follow-up discussions with Australia on shipping in 27-thousand liters of urea water solution before the end of the week.  

The government is said to be in talks with some ten countries on importing urea water solution in the medium to long term.
