23 US Lawmakers Call for Formal End to Korean War in Letter to Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of U.S. lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden, in a letter, to support a mutual declaration to formally end the 1950 state of war between South and North Korea.The Korean American Public Action Committee(KAPAC) said Monday that 23 members of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Brad Sherman, sent the letter addressed to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken last Friday.Signatories expressed deep concern about tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as they called for a prioritizing of active diplomatic engagement with North Korea and South Korea.The letter said an official end to the state of war between the two Koreas and the United States is not a concession to the North, but rather a crucial step towards peace that serves the national interest of the U.S. and its allies.It suggested that a continued state of war only stumps progress on the nuclear issue, as it encouraged the administration to continue facilitating peace for the people on the peninsula, including relatives of the nearly 2 million U.S. citizens of Korean heritage.