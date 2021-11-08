Moon Pledges to Focus on Livelihood, Pandemic Recovery in Last 6 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says his administration will continue to focus on improving people's livelihoods and achieving post-pandemic recovery in the final stretch of his single-term presidency.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon noted that six months remain of his government as he pledged to manage the COVID-19 situation so that the unfolding transition into living with the virus proceeds without setbacks.The president assessed that South Korea was able to begin restoring normalcy in daily life due in part to the high vaccination rate. He, however, still called for continued vigilance.Referring to his recent European tour, Moon said he was reminded of the country's elevated status on the world stage and reconfirmed the international community's support behind the peace process involving North Korea.Promising to ensure that this status leads to an improvement in the quality of people's lives, the president stressed his administration will prepare the nation for the upcoming era of drastic transition while serving as a responsible member of the global community.