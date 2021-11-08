Ruling DP Decides to Include New COVID-19 Payouts in 2022 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to include a new round of COVID-19 relief payouts, being pushed by its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, in next year's budget plan.DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung during a party meeting on Tuesday said the payouts would assist people in the nation's transition into living with the virus.He explained the relief checks would be derived from this year's excess tax revenue and estimated that each person could be allotted between 200- to 250-thousand won.Details on the scope, timing and funding of the payouts will be finalized via a consultative body involving the government and political parties. The party is aiming to distribute them as close to January as possible.This as the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts at the National Assembly is scheduled to begin deliberating the government’s 2022 budget plan worth 604-point-four trillion won on Tuesday. The committee plans to complete discussions by the end of the month.