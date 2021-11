Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl is speeding up the formation of his campaign committee with a focus on attracting young voters and moderates.Yoon is reportedly in the process of selecting members who can help widen the spectrum of supporters. He is reviewing potential subcommittees that could pull in moderates as well as voters in the Jeolla provinces, a traditional liberal stronghold.The campaign committee will also focus on attracting young voters, the majority of whom supported Yoon's primary rival, Hong Joon-pyo.Former interim leader of the PPP and known "kingmaker" Kim Chong-in is likely to lead Yoon's campaign committee, while Kim Byung-joon, a key presidential aide during the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration, has been named a potential general member.