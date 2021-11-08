Bill Introduced to Allow Singles to Be Eligible for Full Adoption

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Justice has announced a law revision that would allow single people to be eligible to apply for full adoptions.The ministry on Tuesday said it intends to submit the amended Family Litigation Act to allow full legal adoption by a single person over the age of 25 who has sufficient capacity to care for a child.Under the current law, only married couples can apply for full adoption, which terminates all legal ties between the child and his or her biological family, while single people can only apply for general adoptions.The ministry also intends to strengthen the court review process for full adoptions by adding new criteria, such as how much child-rearing time potential parents would have and the post-adoption child care environment.According to the justice ministry, the revision was sought to address concerns that current full adoption restrictions could infringe upon the freedom and equality rights of unmarried people to form a family without a partner.