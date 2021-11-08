Menu Content

Moon to Attend APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting Virtually on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday to be held virtually from 8 p.m. 

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee announced the schedule during a Tuesday briefing, adding topics of discussion will include health crises, economic recovery, climate change and sustainable growth strategies.

In particular, Moon is set to talk about maintaining global supply chains and digital transformation as ways to accelerate economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era. 

The president is also expected to explain South Korea’s contributions in combating COVID-19, including donating vaccines. 

Meanwhile, Moon is set to deliver a keynote speech at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern where he is expected to call for joint efforts to create an eco-friendly and low-carbon society.
