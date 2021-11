Photo : KBS News

The government has confiscated three-thousand tons of urea from a local importer in a joint crackdown on hoarding the compound.According to the government, the urea was being held by the private firm and not put into the production process.Of the two-thousand tons of urea designated for vehicle use, 700 tons will be made into urea water solution this week. The amount is sufficient to cover demand for about three days.The crackdown on hoarding began Monday amid an intensifying supply shortage in South Korea caused by China's export restrictions on fertilizers and related materials, which includes urea.Urea water solution is a key fluid used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.