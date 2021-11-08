Major Parties to Form Special Committee on Political Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The two main rival camps have agreed to form a special parliamentary committee on political reform.The senior deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) reached the agreement on Tuesday at the National Assembly.Under the agreement, the envisioned committee will be headed by a DP lawmaker and consist of nine DP legislators, eight PPP lawmakers and one legislator from a non-negotiation group.The committee will review constitutional inconsistency in the Public Official Election Act and adjust the age a person can run for parliament or a regional office from 25 to 18. It will operate until May 29 of next year.Also on Tuesday, the two main parties agreed to convene plenary sessions on Thursday, November 25, December 2 and December 9 to handle pending bills.In Thursday’s session, lawmakers are set to vote on a motion submitted by independent Rep. Kwak Sang-do to step down from his seat and another approving the appointment of Choi Jae-hae, a former senior official from the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI), as the agency’s new head.