IAEA Conducts Safety Review of Japan's Fukushima Water Release Plan

Written: 2021-11-09 16:04:18Updated: 2021-11-09 16:51:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) and global nuclear analysts will conduct a four-day inspection this week of Japan's planned release of treated nuclear waste water at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

According to Japan's foreign ministry, the nuclear watchdog and a panel of global experts will examine plant parameters of Unit 1, taking samples of the ocean water and soil to evaluate Japan's safety management.

The panel includes experts from nuclear agencies in South Korea, Germany and France.

The IAEA and Japan agreed on a timeline for the agency's multi-year review earlier this year; the agency plans to conduct another safety review as early as next month.

Japan announced in April that it will release treated waste water stored at the nuclear power plant into the ocean. Neighboring countries such as South Korea and China remain strongly opposed to the plan.
