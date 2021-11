Photo : YONHAP News

A launch ceremony was held for a new frigate named after the Cheonan naval corvette that sank in 2010 after being hit by a North Korean torpedo.The Navy and Defense Acquisition Program Administration held the ceremony at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan City on Tuesday.Measuring 122 meters long, 14 meters wide and 35 meters high, the new Cheonan is equipped with five-inch naval guns, ship-to-ship and tactical surface launch missiles, and the Phalanx close-in weapons system.Compared to the previous Cheonan, the new vessel has stronger capabilities to carry out anti-submarine operations.Following a trial run, the Cheonan will be handed over to the Navy in 2023. It will then be deployed to the Second Fleet to carry out operations defending the Northern Limit Line.