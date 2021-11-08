Emergency Controls on Urea Supply to be Considered Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will deliberate a plan to activate emergency management of urea and urea water solution, similar to how it oversaw mask distribution in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.The Prime Minister’s Office said Tuesday that Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will chair an emergency Cabinet meeting on the wide shortage on Thursday.Under the urgent demand and supply measure mainly aimed at stabilizing prices, the government can direct producers and sellers regarding the production, supply and shipment of designated items and decide on how they can be sold.The measure will reportedly be implemented as early as this week.When approved, it would mark the first time the emergency move was triggered in the nation since early last year when a severe shortage of facial masks led to a temporary centralized distribution system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.