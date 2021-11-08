China: Urea Export Curbs Not Meant to Target Any Country

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing says it is in active negotiations with Seoul over its export curbs of raw materials, including urea, that has sparked a widespread shortage of the additive used in diesel vehicles to cut emissions.In a written response to an inquiry from Yonhap News on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said China’s readjustment of its list of export and import items subject to inspection was meant for managerial improvement and not to target a specific country.The Chinese government, it said, highly appreciates South Korea's demand for urea and has been proactively negotiating to resolve the issue.With South Korea relying on China for some two-thirds of its urea imports, President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day assured the public the government is mobilizing all diplomatic channels to secure the key ingredient for urea water solution, or diesel exhaust fluid.According to an official of the South Korean foreign ministry, the government is prioritizing the transport of some 18-thousand tons of urea from China. Some 30-thousand tons of urea is said to have been contracted to be purchased from Chinese firms.