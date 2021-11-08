Criteria to Manage New COVID-19 System to Be Announced on Nov. 16

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say a new criteria for evaluating and managing the living with COVID-19 system will be announced in one week.An official of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday the agency plans to update the latest risks associated with COVID-19 infections in the nation on a weekly basis.The new criteria, the official said, will help gauge what specific steps would be taken in specific situations deemed risky, adding related discussions are underway with the outcomes to be announced next Tuesday.According to the official, they will include criteria regarding when to impose a circuit breaker, or an emergency plan that may revive some of the previous COVID-19 quarantine rules.With nearly 77 percent of the population fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, South Korea has been enforcing the restorative quarantine scheme introduced on November 1. Each of the three-stage undertaking is planned to be implemented for four weeks, with two weeks of evaluation to be made for each stage.