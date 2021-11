Photo : KBS News

The southern resort island of Jeju has recorded the season's first snow on Mount Halla.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday that snowflakes were observed on the nation’s highest peak the previous night.It is the first snow to pelt the Jeju mountain this autumn, and comes 21 days earlier than last year.The weather agency attributed the snowflakes to a notable dip in temperature caused by cold winds accompanying a continental anticyclone, as well as an inflow of snow clouds from the West Sea. High areas of the mountain are likely to see three to eight centimeters of snow by late Wednesday afternoon.The KMA advised hikers to take extra caution against slippery trails and roads.