US Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to Visit S. Korea on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will arrive in South Korea on Wednesday. 

Kritenbrink will embark on his first visit to the country since taking office after wrapping up a four-day visit to Japan earlier in the day. 

During his three-day stay in Seoul, he is expected to meet with senior government officials and discuss South Korea-U.S. relations, the regional situation, and the Korean Peninsula and global issues. 

His meeting with his South Korean counterpart Yeo Seung-bae is slated for Thursday morning to be followed by talks with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun. 

Kritenbrink will also reportedly sit down with the foreign ministry’s Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Lee Seong-ho and senior officials at the trade ministry to discuss possible cooperation on the Joe Biden administration’s moves to address global supply chain issues.
