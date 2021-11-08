Ambassador Lee: S. Korea, US Exchanging Opinions over End-of-War Declaration Draft

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck said Seoul and Washington are closely discussing the declaration of a formal end to the Korean War.In a meeting with reporters in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Lee said the two allies are even exchanging opinions on the draft, adding they are continuing active and creative efforts on the matter.He said close discussions are also under way over the scope of Seoul-Washington cooperation, adding the expansion of its geographical scope could mean the South Korean government’s participation in global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.The remarks came after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hinted last month at possible differences on President Moon Jae-in's call for the declaration, saying they may have somewhat different perspectives on the precise sequence, timing or conditions for different steps.However, according to South Korean diplomatic authorities, Sullivan’s wording is not focused on differences, but on the ongoing process to reach consensus on the diplomatic ramifications of the declaration and other related issues.