Photo : YONHAP News

The Doosan Bears beat the Samsung Lions in the opener of the penultimate series in the Korea Baseball Organization’s(KBO) postseason.In the best-of-three series at Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Tuesday, the Bears came from behind to win 6-4. The Lions were up 2-0 until starter David Buchanan gave up three runs to the Bears at the top of the second inning.Doosan starter Choi Won-joon gave up two runs on five hits for four and a third innings, while relief pitcher Hong Geon-hui then allowed only one run in three innings, foiling two bases-loaded opportunities for the Lions.With one more victory, the Bears will advance to the Korean Series for the seventh consecutive year, where they will square off against regular season champs, the KT Wiz.The second game will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on Wednesday.