Photo : YONHAP News

More than 600-thousand jobs were added for the second consecutive month in October.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed individuals reached 27-point-74 million last month, up 652-thousand from a year earlier.Monthly on-year job growth fell below 600-thousand in June to 582-thousand and remained in that range until August before rebounding to 671-thousand in September.All age groups except for the 30s saw an increase in jobs, including a jump of 352-thousand jobs for those in their 60s and older and one of 168-thousand jobs for those in their 20s.The employment rate for people aged 15 or older came to 61-point-four percent, up one percentage point from a year earlier.The jobless rate decreased point-nine percentage points on-year to two-point-eight percent last month, the lowest figure for the month of October since 2013.