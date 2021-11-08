Menu Content

Seoul Sees Its First Snow of Season, Month Earlier than Last Year

Written: 2021-11-10 10:33:20Updated: 2021-11-10 16:59:29

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul saw its first snowfall of the season on Wednesday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said light snow was observed at a weather station in Songwol-dong, Jongno district, at 6:10 a.m. The white stuff came a month earlier than last year and ten days earlier than average.

The weather agency forecast that Seoul, Incheon and some parts of surrounding Gyeonggi Province could see light snow or rain until noon. 

Some non-capital regions will have more snowfall, including three to eight centimeters in Jeju by Thursday. A heavy snow advisory was already issued for the island province on Tuesday afternoon. 

Mountainous areas in Gangwon Province will see one to three centimeters of snow on Wednesday, while western parts of the province, northern parts of North Chungcheong Province and northeastern parts of North Gyeongsang Province were all projected to see around one centimeter.
