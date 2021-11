Photo : YONHAP News

The creator of the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” has confirmed that the series will be back for Season Two.Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk made the announcement in an interview with the Associated Press at a red-carpet celebration for the show in Los Angeles on Monday.The producers had hinted at the possibility of another season, but Monday marked the first time the director made it official. Hwang said there was a lot of pressure, demand and love for a second season, adding he felt he had no choice on the matter.Many had speculated that the series would come back after the final episode left the ending open.Hwang said he’s currently in the planning process. Without offering details, he did promise that main character Gi-hun would return and do something for the world.