Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a town hall with some 300 citizens next Sunday to be broadcast live by KBS from 7:10 p.m.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee in a Wednesday briefing said, during the event dubbed “Dialogue with the People”, the president will discuss ways to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine efforts and issues regarding people’s livelihoods.It will be the second such town hall the president has hosted since the first in November 2019.The 100-minute event will be attended by some 300 citizens that KBS selects through polling agencies. Roughly 200 citizens who’ve been fully vaccinated will take part in-person, while around 100, including those unvaccinated, will participate virtually.The presidential office said ministers related to quarantine and livelihood issues will also take part in the event either online or offline.