Foreign investors have unloaded nearly 31 trillion won in local stocks so far this year.According to the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) on Wednesday, foreigners sold a net three-point-34 trillion won in shares last month.Between January and October, foreigners sold a net 30-point-97 trillion won, exceeding their total net selling of 24-point-27 trillion won in 2020. The current record for annual net selling stands at 36-point-two trillion won in 2008.Foreigners held 742-point-two trillion won worth of stocks as of the end of October, taking up 27-point-eight percent of the total.Meanwhile, foreigners' net investment in local bonds reached two-point-52 trillion won in October. Their bond holdings as of the end of October were valued at 205-point-one trillion won.