Photo : YONHAP News

The government will mark the international memorial day for UN veterans of the Korean War on Thursday at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan.The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said it will hold the annual “Turn Toward Busan” ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the only United Nations memorial cemetery in the world.The event has been held on November 11 since 2007, urging people in the 22 countries that fought in the Korean War to face the direction of Busan and observe a minute of silence in honor of those who fought in the war.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, General Paul LaCamera of the UN Command, foreign diplomats and some 40 veterans and families invited from seven countries will attend the event.This year, the remains of three British soldiers will also be entombed at the cemetery.