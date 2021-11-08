Yoon Seok-youl Apologizes for Disputed Remarks in Gwangju

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl visited the southern city of Gwangju and apologized for his recent comments that appeared to defend the former President Chun Doo-hwan.Paying his respects at the May 18th National Cemetery on Wednesday, Yoon apologized to everyone who may have been hurt by his remarks on the ex-military strong man leader.Chun is known for his brutal oppression of the Gwangju uprising.Yoon pledged to build a dynamic Gwangju and Jeolla Province region, brimming with hope and dreams and free of the painful past if he becomes president.The conservative candidate said he remembers how Gwangju citizens had shed their blood and tears for the country's democracy 40 years ago, referring to the May 1980 uprising.He said Gwangju's painful past became Korea's proud history and the blood shed had blossomed its present day democracy. Yoon added that's why all of those alive in the current era today are sons and daughters of Gwangju in May.The former top prosecutor promised to achieve national unity and continue to advance democracy.He had planned to burn incense and lay flowers at the cemetery's memorial tower, but was blocked by protesting locals. He observed a moment of silence instead at the entrance.