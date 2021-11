Economy Forex Market, Local Bourses to Open 1 Hour Later on Nov. 18

The foreign exchange market will open an hour later next Thursday when the nationwide college entrance exam (College Scholastic Ability Test) is due to be held.



The market's operating board said Wednesday the forex market will open at 10 a.m. on November 18 while the closing time remains the same at 3:30 p.m.



Local stock markets will open and close an hour later on the 18th as well, with trading running from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.