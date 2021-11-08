Vice FM Asks for Ugandan Support in Seoul's ILO Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has asked for Uganda's backing in South Korea's bid for the director-general post at the International Labour Organization(ILO).Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday Choi, who is on a tour through Africa, met with Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem earlier this week to discuss bilateral cooperation.During their meeting, the vice foreign minister asked for Kampala's support for former top diplomat Kang Kyung-wha who is running for the top post.Choi is heading a task force at the foreign ministry to support Kang's candidacy. The competition currently includes the agency's incumbent director-general, an Australian, as well as French and South African contenders. The ILO election is next March.During the meeting with the Ugandan minister, the two sides also discussed Korean firms' participation in key infrastructure projects in the East African state and investment in its manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and oil and gas sectors.