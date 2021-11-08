Ban Ki-moon: Carbon Neutrality Impossible without Nuke Energy

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon says that achieving carbon neutrality is impossible without adopting nuclear energy.In a keynote speech at the opening of the Bitgaram International Expo of Electric Power Technology or BIXPO 2021 held in Gwangju, Ban said the carbon neutrality committee has proposed a road map that practically excludes nuclear power plants.But he said that, given South Korea's topographical and climate conditions, many experts find this an improbable proposition.Ban said he knows his views differ from those of the incumbent government.Noting that France, Britain and China have all recently revised their policies on reducing nuclear energy, he said they did so because they recognized that carbon neutrality cannot be achieved without the help of atomic power.The former UN chief underlined that Korea should utilize its expertise in small modular reactors(SMR) which are safe and efficient.