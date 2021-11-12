Emergency Restrictions, Tariff Cuts to Be Imposed on Urea

Photo : KBS News

The government will slash tariffs and impose emergency restrictions on the production and sales of urea water solution and urea amid an acute shortage.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the plan on Thursday during an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss ways to tackle the shortage.If the Cabinet approves the emergency restrictions, producers and sellers of both the compound and solution must report their imports, sales, prices and inventories to the government.The measure also allows the government to order production, supply and shipment, and to decide sales methods.The prime minister said that 18-thousand-700 tons of urea will be brought in soon from China after the government's all-out diplomatic efforts.He added the nation will see no serious difficulties in meeting the demand for vehicles as the government and industries are seeking to import it from various countries.