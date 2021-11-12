US Assistant Secretary of State to Meet Senior S. Korean Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. diplomat will meet with high-ranking South Korean officials on Thursday in Seoul.U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink arrived on Wednesday after a four-day trip to Japan. He will meet with his South Korean counterpart Yeo Seung-bae on Thursday morning and have a working lunch.The U.S. top diplomat for East Asia will then meet with the foreign ministry's Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Lee Seong-ho and pay a visit to First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun in the afternoon.The assistant secretary will reportedly hold a separate meeting with Deputy Minister for Trade Jeong Dae-jin as well.Additionally, Kritenbrink will meet with the presidential candidates from the two main political parties, Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon Seok-youl from the main opposition People Power Party.