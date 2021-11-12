Moon Congratulates Kishida on his Reelection

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his reelection in a letter on Wednesday.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said that in the congratulatory letter, Moon expressed hope they will work together to improve relations between the two countries.Kishida was reelected Japan's prime minister earlier on Wednesday after his governing party secured a major victory in key parliamentary elections.Park said that the Seoul government hopes for continued cooperation with Japan's new Cabinet to deal with bilateral and global issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.President Moon sent a congratulatory letter to Kishida on October 4 as well when he was elected prime minister and held their first telephone talks on October 15. They have yet to hold a separate bilateral meeting.