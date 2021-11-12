KDCA Reports 2,520 COVID-19 Cases, Critical Patients Hit New High

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported around 25-hundred new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day on Thursday, with the number of critical patients hitting a fresh record.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that two-thousand-520 infections were confirmed throughout Wednesday, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 388-thousand-351.The daily tally rose by 95 from the day before, amid eased quarantine rules under the living with COVID-19 scheme.Of the new cases, two-thousand-494 were local infections, while 26 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 80-point-two percent of domestic cases at two-thousand-one. Other regions added 493 cases.With a surge in infections, the number of critically ill patients is also on the rise. The figure climbed to a record 473 on Thursday, replacing the previous record of 460 tallied the previous day.The death toll from the virus came to three-thousand-33 with 21 additional deaths. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-78 percent.